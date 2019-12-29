Aberdeen scientist praised for genetics research work

An Aberdeen scientist has been recognised for his commitment to genetics research.

Dr Jonathan Pettitt, from the School of Medicine, Medical Sciences and Nutrition at Aberdeen University, has been asked to deliver the 2020 JBS Haldane Lecture.

The award is presented to people who are able to convey the relevance and excitement of recent advances in genetics in an informative and engaging way.

Dr Pettitt said: “I am absolutely delighted and very honoured to be awarded the 2020 Genetics Society JBS Haldane Lecture.

“Given that genetics increasingly has impacts well beyond biological research and medicine, it is important to promote public engagement with the subject, ensuring that genetic literacy permeates as many areas of our society as possible.

“I look forward to making a small contribution to this enterprise through my lecture next year.”

Previous recipients of the award include Dr Giles Yeo, who is known for his contribution to BBC science documentaries including Horizon and Trust Me I’m a Doctor.

Dr Pettitt will present his JBS Haldane lecture at the Royal Institute next autumn.