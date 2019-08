An Aberdeen science festival has been launched for another year.

TechFest 2019 will run from August 24-September 28 at venues across the city including Robert Gordon University and Aberdeen University.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “We are excited to launch another action-packed programme and we are particularly proud to feature so many local organisations this year.”

To book tickets for events go to http://bit.ly/2OKXWP1

