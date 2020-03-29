Aberdeen Science Centre unveils new face behind business

Aberdeen Science Centre has appointed a new business development manager ahead of its grand reopening.

Erin Flett has been installed in the role and will begin work immediately.

The RGU graduate is originally from Orkney and worked as a corporate sales executive for P&J Live for almost two years.

Passionate about the third sector and education, the role combines Erin’s previous experience with her interests and values.

Erin said: “When the job came up at ASC, I knew it was the right fit. Before attending RGU I worked in early years education and I have previous experience in the tourism industry.

“I really enjoy communication, so it’s great to merge my experience in this client facing role.

“Working in business development for a charitable organisation is really exciting for me as I get to promote a really valuable facility.”