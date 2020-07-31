Aberdeen Science Centre still has time and space for memories board

Aberdeen Science Centre is reminding members of the public that there is still time to help create a virtual memories board.

The centre, originally called Satrosphere, has been at the heart of the provision of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) engagement in the north-east for more than 30 years.

For the past 18 months, it has been based in temporary accommodation at 107 George Street, while a £6 million refurbishment was carried out at Constitution Street.

Former NHS Grampian chairman Professor Stephen Logan is leading the discovery centre ahead of its reopening.

He previously served as senior vice-principal at Aberdeen University, where he has held various positions since 1994, before retiring in 2016.

The revitalised centre will include more than 60 new interactive exhibits and see a new mezzanine level installed almost doubling the existing exhibition space.

Aberdeen Science Centre’s (ASC) memory board will feature on a dedicated website which will be launched prior to it reopening.

Elaine Holland, head of operations at the centre, said they want to gather people’s memories of visiting the attraction over the last 30 years.

She said: “The new centre will take the exploration and engagement with science to a whole new level with unique attractions that will distinguish it from any other centre of its type.

“However, it’s important to remember the past and to recognise the role the earlier variations of the centre had in bringing us to where we are now.

“We are appealing to members of the public who have visited over the years who might still have memorabilia such as ticket stubs, posters souvenirs or gifts to get in touch with us and to share their memories or photographs of visits.

“This was Scotland’s first science centre so we hope there will be some interesting stories and pictures out there.”

The centre’s first home was on Justice Mill Lane and it moved from there to The Tramsheds on Constitution Street in 2001.

For the past 18 months, is has been based in temporary accommodation at 107 George Street while the refurbishment was carried out.

The Evening Express reported last year how the centre was handed a £600,000 cash boost from Opito.

The funds will go towards an energy theatre, which will be unveiled at the facility when it reopens.

Opito has signed a seven-year agreement with the venue, and the Theatre of Energy will be the only one of its kind in the UK.

It will provide three interactive experiences for visitors, developing an understanding of how having a mix of energy sources is important.

Aberdeen Science Centre’s redevelopment was also made possible by funding from the Inspiring Science Fund – a partnership between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Wellcome – with additional funding provided by Opportunity North East (ONE) and Aberdeen City Council

The project has secured a further £1.5million from funders and sponsors including Opito, Shell, Equinor, BP, The Robertson Trust, TAQA and CNOOC.

If you have memorabilia which you think might be of interest, please contact info@asc.scot

For more information on Aberdeen Science Centre, visit www.aberdeenscience.org