Aberdeen Science Centre outreach programme broadcasts STEM knowledge to the highlands

Aberdeen Science Centre’s Highlands and Islands outreach programme is talking to the airwaves to raise awareness about STEM-related career choices in the Highlands.

A new educational programme ASC2U, being broadcast on Two Lochs radio, will explore the world of science and address the issue of skills shortages by showing how the sciences relate to daily life, opening up a range of career opportunities.

Covering Gairloch, Loch Ewe, Torridon, Ullapool, and Coigach in Wester Ross, ASC2U will be broadcast quarterly and produced and presented by community outreach STEM co-ordinator, Fiona MacKenzie.

The 30-minute-long programme will highlight some of the exhibits from the newly transformed Aberdeen Science Centre.

The centre underwent a multi-million-pound redevelopment and expansion over the past two years and now includes more than 60 new exhibits.

The outreach service was set up by ASC to give communities in rural and remote areas the opportunity to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities and opportunities through links to the centre.

Fiona said: “I’m really passionate about community engagement, so I wanted to create something that would be of interest to local people, while also addressing the skills gap and promoting opportunities for careers in these fields. Many people don’t realise the STEM opportunities available in remote areas.

“I’ve been involved with working in radio in the past and established a good relationship with Two Lochs radio, which is a big part of the community. When the opportunity to provide content and broadcast a show came up, it seemed a perfect fit with ASC’s Highland outreach initiative.

“Digital delivery of knowledge is great, but in this area, many people don’t have access to broadband. Using Two Lochs means we can reach a wider section of the community and we’re also making contact with the listeners to the station, many of whom may not previously have had the opportunity to learn about STEM and how it applies to everyday life.”

The next show is due to be broadcast in April 2021.

Two Lochs radio is broadcast in Wester Ross on 101.8,106,106.6FM and online.

Following broadcast on Two Lochs radio, the audio files will be available as podcasts on Aberdeen Science Centre’s website via www.aberdeensciencecentre.org/highland-outreach/