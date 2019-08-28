Aberdeen Science Centre launches search for new chief executive

A new chief executive is being sought to lead the Aberdeen Science Centre following a £6 million revamp.

The current chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, Liz Hodge, will retire from the role in December but will continue to oversee the delivery of the redevelopment project through to completion of the construction work and fit-out in summer 2020.

The centre has moved to temporary accommodation at 107 George Street to allow visitors to continue to enjoy interactive exhibits and topical science events while the refurbishment is carried out at the old granite Tramsheds on Constitution Street.

The multi-million-pound transformation will include an extension and creation of a mezzanine floor – almost doubling the exhibition space – and exposing the roof structure to allow natural light to flood into the building.

It will also include major investment in new, state-of-the-art interactive displays and exhibit content.

Frank Fowlie, of the board of trustees, believes it is an exciting time to join the centre as it prepares for its reopening next year.

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for a new chief executive to lead the centre ahead of its opening in 2020 and shape this landmark centre into a major attraction and education facility which people and businesses in the north-east can be proud of.

“The board are extremely thankful to Liz for her dedication, hard work and commitment to Aberdeen Science Centre over the past five years and we wish her all the very best for her retirement.”

Liz, who worked in charity consultancy before she took on the role of CEO in 2014, said: “With a lifelong passion for STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Aberdeen Science Centre and am looking forward to seeing the new centre completed and open to visitors next year.

“I’m proud to have been a part of creating a venue that really puts Aberdeen on the map as a forward-thinking supporter of STEM and inspires visitors for years to come.”