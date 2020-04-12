Aberdeen Science Centre launches online activities

Aberdeen Science Centre has launched an online activity series.

The new resource, which will be launched this week, will include “how to” videos and blogs on experiments which can easily be done at home without the need for any specialist equipment.

During April, the centre’s activities will focus on some of the national and international days which are coming up including Look Up at the Sky Day, the globally celebrated Earth Day and the USA’s National DNA Day.

Head of operations Elaine Holland said: “It’s a fantastic learning platform which people can dip in and out of any time, but there will be a strong emphasis on showing that science is a lot of fun.

“In addition to a series of blogs throughout the month, we will also signpost other online resources to use.”

For more information, visit aberdeensciencecentre.org

