Aberdeen Science Centre launches new calendar of events

Aberdeen Science Centre has announced a programme of events for this year.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the centre’s temporary space at 107 George Street, with events to suit both children and adults.

The Science of Magic takes place every weekend and holiday until Sunday, March 1. It will see visitors gain an insight into the science magicians use to enchant audiences with their impressive tricks and skills.

Adults will also have the chance to test their science knowledge in Science After Dark, an adult-only quiz night taking place tonight from 6.30-9pm.

Meanwhile, youngsters and their parents will have the chance to programme robots in half-term special the “Magic of Robots”, which takes place from February 13 to February 19.