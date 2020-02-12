Aberdeen Science Centre event will explore renewable energy and wind power

An event to explore the innovation behind renewable energy and wind power will be held in Aberdeen this weekend.

Aberdeen Science Centre hosts Amazing Air at its premises on George Street in collaboration with Vattenfall.

Visitors will have the chance to build and test their own wind turbine, while finding out about the operation and maintenance of wind farms and how turbines help to meet energy demands.

Bryan Snelling, the chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We are proud of our continued partnership with Vattenfall.”

The Amazing Air event takes place on Saturday from 10am until 5pm and is free of charge.