Aberdeen Science Centre awarded further Covid-19 emergency funding

Aberdeen Science Centre (ASC) has been awarded a share of £500,000 of additional emergency funding to help weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular Aberdeen attraction is one of four centres around Scotland to receive the cash boost.

Reopening at Tramsheds on Constitution Street following a £6 million refurbishment, the ASC was forced to close due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Bryan Snelling, ASC chief executive officer, said: “Science centres and STEM learning continue to be of the utmost importance, and I am delighted to see this has been recognised by the Scottish Government.

“With the ongoing closure of the centre due to Covid-19 restrictions, the additional funding allows the team at Aberdeen Science Centre to continue focusing on our online programme of STEM workshops and community outreach sessions across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and beyond.

“We are very much looking forward to reopening in the coming weeks and welcoming visitors back to our newly refurbished centre.”

The recent award builds on the £2 million in emergency funding provided by the Scottish Government last summer. This allowed the organisations to maintain its operations online and to reopen between October and December.

Richard Lochhead, science minister, said: “Our science centres are a valuable national asset and they have continued to deliver learning opportunities through the creative and innovative use of online resources, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That is why the Scottish Government is awarding our four science centres a further £500,000 of emergency funding, to cover the period up to the end of the current financial year.

“This will provide welcome relief at a time when science has never been more relevant or important.”