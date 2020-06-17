Aberdeen Science Centre appeals for memories ahead of reopening

Aberdeen Science Centre is appealing for people to help create a virtual memories board.

It is part the attraction’s plans for the reopening of the newly transformed centre at The Tramsheds later this year.

For the past 18 months, it has been based in temporary accommodation at 107 George Street, while £6 million refurbishment was carried out at Constitution Street.

The revitalised centre will include more than 60 new interactive exhibits.

Aberdeen Science Centre’s (ASC) memory board will feature on a dedicated website which will be launch prior to it reopening.

Elaine Holland, head of operations at the centre, said they want people’s memories of visiting the attraction over the last 30 years.

She said it was important to mark the centre’s role as the principal provider of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) engagement in the north-east.

Elaine said: “We are hoping that some of the visitors to the centre over the years will still have memorabilia such as ticket stubs, posters souvenirs or gifts which we can feature on the page as well as their memories or photographs of visits.

“Since it first opened as Satrosphere in 1988, the centre has inspired thousands of people of all ages to develop an interest in and love for the sciences, and it’s important that we don’t forget that. It was Scotland’s first science and discovery centre and its ethos of interactive science discovery remains the cornerstone of everything ASC does today.”

ASC’s first home was on Justice Mill Lane and it moved from there to The Tramsheds on Constitution Street.

Anyone with memorabilia which might be of interest is asked to contact info@asc.scot