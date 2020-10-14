Aberdeen Science Centre announces date for reopening following major revamp

The revamped Aberdeen Science Centre will unveil its new look when it reopens next month.

The centre, at the Tramsheds on Constitution Street, has been completely transformed over the past two years as part of a major £6 million redevelopment. It will open its doors to the public on November 4.

The work includes an extension and creation of a new mezzanine floor, almost doubling the exhibition space.

Visitors will be able to explore more than 60 new interactive exhibits across six new zones and RoboThespian, a humanoid acting robot, is among the new attractions.

A new cafe on the site run by Grub, which operates three other cafes and takeaways in Spital, Schoolhill and Aberdeen Energy Park, is also being opened up.

Visitors will be asked to book a slot ahead of their visit.