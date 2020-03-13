Aberdeen schools will receive support to improve

Councillors have committed to providing ongoing support for Aberdeen schools requiring improvements following inspections.

The council’s educational operational delivery committee was given updates on steps being taken to meet recommendations at schools.

At the meeting yesterday, members committed to continuing support for schools going through the inspections process.

Convener Councillor John Wheeler said: “While the reports highlighted a number of areas for development in some schools as well as positive outcomes in others, it was heartening to learn that great strides have been taken.

“We anticipate that some of the schools will undergo follow-up inspections in the coming months. I am confident that the inspection teams will find improvements in keeping with our ambition of providing our children and young people the best starts in life, regardless of circumstances.”