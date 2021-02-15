Aberdeen schools unite to highlight pandemic mental health

Four independent schools in Aberdeen have joined forces for a series of online seminars looking at mental health.

The virtual Wellbeing in Difficult Times series is the first of its kind in the city.

International School Aberdeen (ISA), Robert Gordon’s College, St Margaret’s School for Girls and Albyn School, collectively known as Aberdeen Independent Schools (AIS), will be working together on the project.

The first seminar will be hosted by ISA as it welcomes Dr Bruce Lawrie, who is a consultant psychologist. It takes place on Thursday, February 18 at 7.30pm.

Nicholas Little, ISA Head of School, said: “As one of the city’s four independent schools, we are delighted to take part in this collaborative venture. Student wellbeing is at the heart of every school and at ISA we strive to provide extra care and support to each one of our learners, allowing them to reach their maximum potential in a way that works for them.

“We recognise that an active and healthy lifestyle is a vital component to our students’ wellbeing. A physical outlet provides children with routine, purpose, and fun throughout the challenges they are facing during lockdown. In spite of the global pandemic and the subsequent move to online learning, our students continue to thrive, and we believe that by incorporating physical activity into their lives, they can stay emotionally healthy and reach their full learning potential.”

“As we prepare to host the first in the series of AIS online seminars, we would like to invite the wider local community to join us as we explore the fundamental link between a healthy mind and body.”

Robert Gordon’s College will welcome guest speakers Jane Lunnon, Lena Carter and Graham Goulden, on Tuesday, March 2, who will deliver an online seminar focused on the impacts and the opportunities of the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Margaret’s School for Girls will welcome Dr Tharaka Gunarathne, known as ‘Dr T’, on Wednesday, March 17 and Albyn School will host Mental Health Aberdeen CEO Astrid Whyte.

Robin Macpherson, head of Robert Gordon’s College said: “One of the benefits of independent education is that we have greater autonomy to be innovative and shake things up. I’m delighted to be working on this series with my fellow headteachers and we really want to create an exciting space for public debate.”

Anna Tomlinson, head of St Margaret’s School for Girls, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the other independent schools in Aberdeen to support our local community in exploring wellbeing and resilience as we move together through the pandemic.

“Developing a personal understanding of mental and physical wellbeing is at the heart of our curriculum at St Margaret’s, and we look forward to welcoming Dr T as he explores his 5 key areas to better resilience. This promises to be an engaging and inspiring session which will draw on Dr T’s rich experience as a psychiatrist and life coach.”

David Starbuck, acting head at Albyn School, said: “This collaboration is an opportunity to share our resources and talents with the whole Aberdeen community as we all begin to look hopefully at a post-pandemic future for the area.

“One of the strengths of all the independent schools in Aberdeen is their commitment to the wellbeing of their pupils and their families, and I hope that we are able to provide useful strategies and insights for everyone.

“We are pleased to welcome Astrid Whyte to our virtual seminar and look forward to her insights into how families can support one another to get through this time with as much positive gain for family relationships as possible.”

All four talks can be booked via Eventbrite by visiting https://bit.ly/3abMWmz