Toilet facilities to be upgraded at three Aberdeen primary schools

Toilet facilities are due to be upgraded at three Aberdeen primary schools.

Aberdeen City Council is currently undergoing a rolling programme of improvements in its school estate, with part of this looking at refurbishing toilets and bringing them up to a better standard.

Now, the local authority has confirmed three more schools will have the upgrades to hygiene facilities take place.

These include Woodside Primary School, Kirkhill Primary School and Gilcomstoun Primary School.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “These projects form part of our on-going rolling programme of improvements to the condition and suitability of our school estate. They have been planned for some time and are not connected to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

At Gilcomstoun, plans include refurbishing pupil and staff toilets to include new sanitary ware.

They will also see new heating, lighting, ventilation, floor coverings, decorations and cubicles put in place where upgrades are required.

The work, which is yet to be approved by Aberdeen City Council and was only submitted this week, is estimated to be valued at around £235,000.

Proposals have also been submitted for Woodside School, which are still yet to be given the go-ahead.

They include the demolition of existing cubicles, removal of sanitary fixtures, sittings and services.

Work will be undertaken to install new sanitary fixtures, fittings and services, as well as adding new heating and ventilation systems.

There is also planned to be new cubicle systems installed, as well as vanity units, flooring and wet walling, as well as a new suspended ceiling system.

It’s estimated this will cost around £150,000.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor, Lesley Dunbar said: “It’s welcome news to hear that the work to have the toilets at Woodside School refurbished has now come to the top of the list for the Schools Capital Programme.”

“I’m sure this will be welcome news too for the children, their parents, and the Head Teacher Mrs Cook who have all waited patiently for this day to arrive. Our investment in new toilets provides some reassurance for maintaining hygiene in these Covid times and will help to improve the learning environment.”

At Kirkhill Primary School, in Kincorth, plans were approved to redo both pupil and staff toilets.

Aberdeen City Council has approved the plans, and it’s estimated that around £150,000 may be spent on the project.