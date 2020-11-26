Aberdeen schools to offer extra support to pupils at risk of exclusion

Aberdeen City Council has approved a new policy aiming to further reduce the number of students excluded from its schools.

The latest update to guidance, which is to take effect immediately, will place extra attention on planning and understanding for children and young people at risk of exclusion.

Particular focus will be put on meeting the needs of those with disabilities and additional support needs, after Scottish statistics revealed they were among those who are more likely to be told to go home from school.

In Aberdeen, the number of excluded primary and secondary pupils has been falling gradually, but was still higher than the ideal level.

The refreshed policy has resulted from a review of the existing document, carried out by the Education Operational Delivery Committee.

The committee’s convener, Councillor John Wheeler, said: “Our new policy reflects our aim to eradicate impediments to academic achievement and ensure that all our children and young people are further supported to overcome disadvantage and receive the best possible starts in life regardless of circumstance.”