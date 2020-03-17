Aberdeen schools step up coronavirus precautions

Aberdeen schools are moving homework online in a bid to minimise coronavirus spread through textbooks.

It is one of several measures Aberdeen schools have adopted in an attempt to prevent children from contracting Covid-19.

According to some studies, the virus can survive on some surfaces for up to 72 hours.

According to Aberdeen City Council – the local education authority – pupils are being instructed to wash their hands frequently with hand sanitiser.

Youngsters are also being given talks on the importance of regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

School trips abroad have been stopped and schools are being instructed to “follow national guidance” when using swimming pools.

Nursery teachers are being asked to follow national guidance when giving children access to communal toys and overseeing toothbrushing.

School assemblies are going ahead as normal as a forum for spreading positive health messages and school libraries remain open.

When asked if pupils were still being given homework using books, an Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “All schools have established digital delivery in case it is required.

“Almost all parents’ nights have now taken place.

“Alternative arrangements are being put in place where it is thought that an alternative arrangement would better enable schools to delivery their core business.

“We are following national guidance and taking all precautions being recommended,” he said.

Glashieburn School in Bridge of Don and Hazlehead Academy were closed to pupils and teachers yesterday for cleaning after a confirmed case at Glashieburn School and one confirmed and one suspected case at Hazlehead.

Both schools were to reopen today.

Several parents have raised concerns about the length of time schools have been shut.

Melody Yadima Mamman, who has a son who attends Glashieburn School, said: “I have a son with multiple medical challenges and worried that after a confirmed case the school is willing to open after just a day.

“I think a week closure would have seemed more appropriate at this point and parents given better reassuring updates and not just that the school has reopened.

“It’s scary, especially for kids that cannot keep very clean.”

Another parent said that they required more information before they felt safe to put their children back to school.

Others called for a closure of schools.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A council spokeswoman said: “In line with national guidelines, Glashieburn Primary School will be closed on Monday for cleaning as a precaution against coronavirus following a confirmed pupil case.

“Hazlehead Academy is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.”

Aberdeenshire Council said it was “business as usual” at its 169 primary and secondary schools.

A spokeswoman said the council was following national guidance and was leaving some decisions to individual schools, such as whether to allow school trips within Scotland and other parts of the UK.

She added that it would be up to each school to set homework and that all schools already have digital capabilities and therefore could set and mark homework via email.

Meanwhile, Robert Gordon University announced classes would not go ahead from today, although the university would remain open and online learning and alternative teaching and assessment arrangements would be made.

Professor John Harper, principal of Robert Gordon University, said: “The university will suspend its current on-campus teaching with effect from 9am on Tuesday 17 March. The university will remain open and will co-ordinate the implementation of planned online learning and alternative teaching and assessment arrangements which will be in place from 9am on Monday 23 March.”

From today, face-to-face classes at North East Scotland College (NESCol) have also been cancelled, with alternative measures to be put in place. Staff will continue working on site until the end of the week and the building will remain open until Friday for those requiring access.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: