Aberdeen schools remain shut and emergency road closures in place after floods

Five Aberdeen schools remain shut today following flooding across the city on Wednesday.

And one north-east school is shut after a two coronavirus cases were confirmed among the members of staff.

Dyce School, Fernielea School, Harlaw Academy, Kirkhill School and Riverbank School have yet to invite pupils back in due to damage sustained in the bad weather earlier this week.

Peterhead Central School will be shut until Monday at the earliest due to a staff shortage, with a small number of staff currently self-isolating.

Three Aberdeen roads also remain closed due to flood damage.

Gray Street, George Street/St Andrews Street and Golf Road are all shut.

Skene Street between Rosemount Viaduct and Summer Street will also be closed to carry out emergency repairs, along with South Mount Street.

Craigshaw Road is now open to traffic.