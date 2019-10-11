Aberdeen school’s holiday scheme praised by inspectors

A holiday initiative run by an Aberdeen school for children with additional needs has been praised by inspectors.

The Play Scheme, which runs at Orchard Brae School, was visited in June by the Care Inspectorate and was rated very good for quality of care and support, environment and staffing and good for quality of management and leadership.

It offers children access to school facilities during the holidays.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen City Council’s education convener John Wheeler said: “This is a fantastic report and a well-deserved accolade for everyone at Orchard Brae, to whom I’d also like to offer my congratulations on their great work.

“I was particularly pleased to read that the communications and one-to-one relationships with the children were singled out for praise as were the close working between management and staff to ensure an optimal experience for pupils and parents.”