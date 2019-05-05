Aberdeen schoolkids raise cash for food bank

An Aberdeen school has raised cash for a newly-opened food bank.

Kids at Manor Park School raised £100 for Northfield Food Bank, which opened this month within Northfield Community Centre in Byron Square.

As part of the primary six class’s leadership course work, the children ran a shop for Mother’s Day, which brought in £100 profit which went back to the food bank.

Gill Graham, Manor Park Primary School head teacher, said: “Our Maths in Action Skills School group and P6s as part of their JASS leadership work, ran a shop for Mother’s Day and made £100 profit.

“When we saw Northfield Food bank was being set up, we contacted the group organising it to offer food the pupils had budgeted for and bought, to be donated locally.

“This is part of our efforts for the school to help our local community which we’re delighted to do.”