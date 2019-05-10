Aberdeen schoolkids on the Oor Wullie Trail to raise cash for ARCHIE

Pupils at an Aberdeen school have been doing their bit to raise funds for a nationwide campaign.

Youngsters at Danestone School organised an event as part of the Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, raising money for children’s charity the ARCHIE Foundation.

Children from nursery to P7 set up stalls to raise funds for the organisation and invited their parents and members of the community along for the event.

They have also been decorating their own Oor Wullie sculpture with a Chinese theme in tribute to the school’s status as Aberdeen’s Mandarin hub.

Head teacher Elaine Page said: “We had a competition for the children to design what the sculpture should look like. It really is a whole-school design project. They have also been setting up their own stalls with everything from cakes to books and all the money will go to the foundation.”

ARCHIE Foundation fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “The children have really enjoyed getting stuck into the design and the fundraising.

“Fundraising is all about having fun. You want the children to enjoy themselves, because that hopefully will lead to them continuing to fundraise later in life.”

Pupil Sophie O’Connell, 11, said: “I have really enjoyed designing Wullie and taking part in fundraising.

“It’s been a lot of fun and the sculpture looks really good.”

The Big Bucket Trail is a nationwide trail of Oor Wullie sculptures across Scotland’s five main cities – Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Dundee – in support of children’s healthcare charities.

The statues will be on display in locations around the cities from next month.