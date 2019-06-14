Aberdeen schoolgirls win £1,500 at national science competition

A team of four girls from an Aberdeen school have won a £1,500 prize in a national competition.

Katie Crabb, Mary E Loudon, Joanna Malikebu and Alejandra Tait from St Margaret’s School for Girls won the Aberdeenshire prize in the Bright Ideas Challenge run by Shell.

The S3 pupils had the idea to extract the chemical Xanthopterin from the Oriental Hornet insect to be used in cars to convert light energy into electrical energy that can power the car’s battery.

Money will be used at the school on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) subjects.

A national winner will be crowned in London on June 21, winning £3,500 for their school.