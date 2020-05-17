Aberdeen schoolgirls raise charity funds through baking campaign

Two Aberdeen schoolgirls have launched a campaign to raise funds for charity by encouraging people to test their baking skills.

Charlotte Stuart and Jocelyn Sanderson, who are both 15, are regular volunteers in the Barnardo’s store in Danestone.

The friends, who both attend Harlaw Academy, have been unable to volunteer because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, determined to continue doing their bit for the charity, they launched Bake for Barnardo’s to raise vital funds.

They are encouraging people to bake something then donate £2 to the charity through a fundraising page.

Charlotte said: “Since we can’t go into the Barnardo’s store to help and raise money due to Covid-19, we wanted to help in another way from the safety of our own homes.

“We started a fundraiser on social media called Bake for Barnardo’s to help raise money for the Barnardo’s Covid-19 Appeal.

“Basically you bake something – even from a packet – donate a suggested amount of £2 to our website and nominate three others to do the same.”

So far, the effort has raised more than £100.

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/bakeforbarnardos

