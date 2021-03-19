Aberdeen schoolgirl plans to claim glory if Nathan Evans’ Sea Shanty hit reaches number one

A cheeky Aberdeen schoolgirl has told the Scottish singer behind the popular sea shanty craze it will be thanks to her if his track is announced as the UK’s number one on Radio 1.

Seven-year-old Frankie-Rose Black’s own hilarious take on The Wellerman hit has already been viewed tens of thousands of times since it was uploaded to social media this week by her mum.

And yesterday, thanks to STV, she was able to join her hero Nathan Evans on a Zoom call.

After initially being a bit starstruck and speechless, Frankie-Rose soon opened up to Nathan, telling him about her new found fame.

The Airyhall Primary School pupil said: “When I’ve been at school, the past few days all my friends have been like ‘Oh I saw you on TV and I heard you on the radio, I saw you in the newspaper’ and I’m like ‘wow’.”

And speaking of the ‘lad’ mentioned in her lyrics, she told STV he is just a friend that is a boy, adding: “I don’t have a boyfriend, my sister has tonnes though”.

Former postie Nathan even gave Frankie-Rose feedback on her version of the song, saying “I liked your wee song, it was amazing.” before telling her his favourite bit was when she went “wash, wash, wash.”

Frankie-Rose backed the campaign to get The Wellerman track as the UK’s Official Number 1.

Nathan thanked her for her support and asked “So if I get to number one, it’s all down to you?”

The response: an emphatic “yes” from the seven-year-old.