Aberdeen schoolgirl, 8, to run 100km to help raise cash for ambulance service

A young Aberdeen girl has taken on a 100km running challenge to raise money for the ambulance service.

Frankie Tuckwell, 8, has been inspired by all the community spirit shown by north-east residents during the coronavirus pandemic, and has laced up her trainers to support the health service during the lockdown.

She received more than £300 just hours after setting up her JustGiving page, setting her off on a flying start on her 21-day challenge to run almost 5k every day.

The Scotstown Primary pupil has previously taken on 2km junior fun-runs in Duthie Park – but has never taken on a test of endurance quite like this.

Her mother says she is immensely proud of her daughter, and believes her determined character will see her through to the final run.

Carly Tuckwell said: “Frankie has seen so much on the news about the NHS and she just decided she wanted to do something to help, so we came up with this idea.

“It’s a 100km run in 21 days and it’s a doable amount for her, as it’s just under 5k a day.

“I’m saying it’s doable, but it’s a fair distance for an eight-year-old to run.”

Her fundraising page has already surpassed its original £200 target.

Carly said: “I think she’s still running on a high from it all because on the Monday she was really excited to go and start her challenge, and on the Tuesday we woke up and she had £300 of donations overnight.

“She’s really chuffed with herself.”

Each day, the pair plan their route and head outdoors to bring themselves one step closer to completing Frankie’s 21-day goal.

While running, Carly says they look out for rainbows in windows, painted in support of the NHS, which she says makes their runs more exciting.

She said: “I’m so proud.

“I just think it’s an amazing thing to do, and to raise the money and to even commit to doing that distance every day.

“It’s great for an eight-year-old and she’s definitely determined to make sure she finishes it all.”

She continued: “Her dad has promised he is waiting till the very last day to donate to keep her going, so she’s really determined.”

Frankie hopes she will be able to visit paramedics at the Scottish Ambulance Service depot in Aberdeen.

Carly said: “It will be nice to show her where the money is going, I think that would be really sweet.”

Frankie added: “When I go out for a run it is a bit tiring but it’s worth it because I want to raise money for the NHS.

“I would love the chance to meet the paramedics after the lockdown and get a chance to go inside an ambulance, and press the siren if they let me.”

