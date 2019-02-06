Aberdeen schoolchildren’s Union Street shop design project up for national award

A project that saw hundreds of children draw up shopfront designs for Union Street has been shortlisted for a national award.

Nearly 400 youngsters from six primary schools – Albyn, Heathryburn, Kittybrewster, Middleton Park, Robert Gordon’s College and Skene Square – produced designs for the scheme.

The project has been named as a finalist in the Excellence in Planning for Heritage and Culture category at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards of Planning Excellence 2019.

Marie Boulton, spokeswoman for the City Centre Masterplan, said: “The council is delighted the creativity of our school pupils and the innovative approach of our planning officers, along with the support of partners, has been recognised by such an esteemed organisation.

“The models made and drawings were both inspired and inspiring, offering a dynamic version of the future while respecting the city centre’s rich historic architecture.

“Everyone involved can be proud of their efforts and we await the final results with great excitement.”

The pupils’ innovative ideas ranged from a music shop offering on-site tuition, a pet shop with a dog assault course and a retailer specialising in space toys.

The young designers were guided by experts from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment at Robert Gordon University and from the Aberdeen Society of Architects.

The project was part of the £2.4 million Union Street Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS), which provides grants to business to pay for repairs and renovations on the city’s iconic thoroughfare.

Congratulating the finalists, RTPI President Ian Tant said: “They have shown how planners can use their passion and skills to meet needs, deliver high quality design and tackle environmental challenges – they should be proud of their role as a force for good in society.”

The winners of the RTPI awards will be announced during a ceremony which will be held at Milton Court Concert Hall in London on April 24.