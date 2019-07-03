Aberdeen schoolchildren to perform for former Strictly Come Dancing star

Aberdeen youngsters will have a chance to perform in front of a Strictly Come Dancing star while taking part in a new dance competition.

Former prima ballerina and TV star Dame Darcey Bussell is to visit the Granite City for the competition featuring city schools.

The UK-wide initiative, supported by Aberdeen City Council and the Music Hall, will see 22 schools invited to the city centre venue to take part in the regional final, taking place on Saturday.

The competition wants to get children involved in creativity, culture, fitness and dance.

The schools participating in the competition, hosted by Diverse Dance Mix (DDMIX) as well as Dame Darcey, are Brimmond, Culter, Cults Primary, Dyce Primary, Fernielea, Charleston, Braehead, Ashley Road, Ferryhill and Loirston.

Youngsters aged 7 to 12 will also be competing from Hazlehead Primary, Westpark, Skene Square, Greenbrae, Kingsford, Muirfield, Broomhill, Kittybrewster, Abbotswell, Seaton, Quarryhill and Manor Park.

They will perform in front of Dame Darcey and a live audience for a chance to be crowned the overall regional winner.

Dame Darcey said: “I’m delighted to work with schools across the country during this exciting competition, promoting health and fitness through dance.

“Best of luck to you all.”

The final at the Music Hall will also include performances from guests including Britain’s Got Talent star, illusionist and magician Maddox.

The Magic Circle’s Wayne Fox and a choir of 32 pupils from Riverbank School Glee Club will also be performing.

The tour includes seven regional finals taking place from May to July in Salisbury, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Newcastle, Aylesbury, Cardiff and Aberdeen.

For tickets visit bit.ly/2XFugpT