Aberdeen schoolboy wins bus design competition with NHS tribute

A schoolboy’s artwork will adorn public transport across the country after he won a competition to design a bus.

Nine-year-old Adam Foster, a pupil at Skene Square school, was named the winner of a Scotland-wide contest run by First – which operates a number of bus services within Aberdeen.

Adam’s drawing, which he created in tribute to NHS workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, has now been wrapped onto the front of one of the bus firm’s vehicles.

The bus was unveiled at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Primary 5 pupil’s art will also be plastered across a bus in Glasgow and one in the Forth Valley area.

In the Granite City, Adam’s bus will operate the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary route – serving as a reminder to key workers of the community’s appreciation.

Delighted Adam said: “I can’t believe I won. It is all very exciting, and I can’t wait to see the bus driving around the city.

“I am looking forward to showing my friends at school.”

The competition was run as part of First’s education pack during the first lockdown earlier this year. The company worked with schools and teachers to provide resources, helping children with literacy, numeracy, creativity and problem solving.

Adam’s design has also won the blessing of NHS Scotland, which has given permission for their logo to be used on the vehicle.

First’s managing director Andrew Jarvis said: “We’ve loved seeing the competition entries come through and are delighted to see Adam’s winning design brighten up this key service in his own city of Aberdeen as well as in our other two areas of operations in Scotland.

“We chose Adam’s design for the way that it captures the spirit of everyone coming together during this pandemic and shows the appreciation that the public has across Scotland for our NHS key workers.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “Adam’s striking design will be a welcome sight for staff whenever it calls at ARI, particularly as we head into winter.

“As well as reminding staff that their hard work is appreciated, we hope that it will act as a reminder to the public that they should continue keeping themselves safe in order to help protect the NHS.”