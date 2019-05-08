Aberdeen schoolboy uses McDonald’s monopoly vouchers to help feed the homeless

An Aberdeen teenager who set out on a quest to feed the homeless has had huge success.

Ryan Bannerman, 13, spent six weeks encouraging friends and family to donate McDonald’s Monopoly tokens, which can be exchanged for meals.

Over the bank holiday weekend, the Gilcomstoun Primary School pupil joined volunteers from Street Friends Helping the Homeless to hand out the tokens, which allowed homeless people to claim 250 meals.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Forbes, of Future Choices, which supported Ryan, said: “Ryan worked hard throughout the campaign to sort out all the tokens. He even made up vegetarian options to cater for all.

“Ryan has learned a great number of life skills during this time and has handled this appeal with immense humanity and compassion.”

Ryan, who collected 150 tokens when he ran the same appeal last year, said: “I’m really pleased my appeal was so successful. Thank you to everyone.”