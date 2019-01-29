Aberdeen schoolboy to take part in European Youth Parliament

A north-east student is representing Aberdeen at the European Parliament.

Ross Mennie, 17, an S6 student at Cults Academy, left for Strasbourg on Sunday to represent the school as part of a European Youth Parliament programme.

He is one of 26 young students from Scotland who made the journey to the official seat of the European parliament.

They will be treated as MEPs and debate important issues affecting young people in the EU.

Ross said: “I couldn’t believe it when they told me about the opportunity to go to Strasbourg.

“I hope to improve my French and learn more about politics as I have received unconditional offers to study at university in France.”