Aberdeen school welcomes volunteers for careers event

An Aberdeen school is to welcome up to 25 volunteers through its doors as part of a new initiative to raise the aspirations of pupils.

Bramble Brae is taking part in the scheme tomorrow as part of the Primary Futures programme, which is run by the charity Education and Employers.

The organisation is hoping to “broaden the horizons” of children by introducing them to different aspects of the world of work.

Primary Futures Scotland, which has been working with schools around the country for five years, is aiming to get “careers-related learning” more deeply embedded in the curriculum.

At the event, the volunteers will use a “What’s my Line” assembly to describe various aspects of their jobs.

They will then explain to small groups of pupils about their roles, and how they use the skills they learned in the classroom in their jobs on a day-to-day basis.

Research conducted by Education and Employers last year found that children as young as six have already started to form ideas about what they can or cannot do in their working life.

The study found they are influenced by their surroundings and also affected by gender and socio-economic stereotypes.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, said: “Primary Futures is a great initiative and we are very pleased Bramble Brae is hosting this event.

“As a council, we are committed to providing the best starts in life and positive outcomes for pupils.

“The Primary Futures day complements our ambitions for young people and also promises to be a lot of fun.”