Aberdeen school to utilise empty office building for classrooms

An Aberdeen school is putting plans in place to make use of a vacant office building when its pupils return in August.

St Margaret’s School for Girls on Albyn Place applied for planning permission last week to take over the building at 3-5 Albyn Place.

The measure will allow all of its pupils to return to learning five days a week from August.

Now given the go ahead, the school will be able to utilise the space from August which includes six large teaching spaces, additional bathrooms and handwashing facilities, another staff room and further useful spaces.

Under guidance from the Scottish Government, pupils will be able to return to school from August 11.

Head teacher Anna Tomlinson said: “The additional teaching space will provide a bright and spacious learning environment for our pupils, who are already used to being taught in small classes.

“The extra accommodation will enable us to accommodate our pupils in line with the new social distancing guidelines issued by the Scottish Government.

“The additional buildings, located only two minutes’ walk from the front door of school, offer an ideal solution under the current restrictions and we are delighted to be in a position to welcome back all pupils in August.

“Supporting physical and mental wellbeing is at the heart of our curriculum and to this end also intend to make greater use of outdoor space at our nearby playing fields at Summerhill.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Since the school closed its doors in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus, pupils have been learning online using Google classrooms, and pupil and staff hubs have also been set up virtually.

The school has also made a substantial investment in Chromebooks for pupils and staff to use.

Ms Tomlinson added: “The school community has pulled together during this unusual time to ensure that the girls’ education has continued, and the school is exceptionally proud of its pupils and very grateful for the support of its parent body.

“We very much look forward to welcoming our school community back in person in August and throughout the summer we will continue to make arrangements to ensure that we provide pupils and staff alike with the warm, friendly, safe and supportive environment which our school holds dear.”