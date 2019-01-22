Aberdeen school to open new nursery

An Aberdeen school is set to open a new nursery facility.

Robert Gordon’s College, based in the city centre, will open its purpose-built nursery to pupils in August, the next academic year.

Alongside a new building for the children, the fresh surroundings will also mean an extension of the nursery’s opening hours, allowing them to operate between 7.15am and 6pm.

A new outside space has also been created, allowing the children a better environment in which to play.

Sarah Webb, head of Robert Gordon’s College Junior School, said: “We are excited to announce our new school nursery will be opening in August 2019.

“The enhanced nursery provision will continue to offer the same high quality learning experiences in a new environment, with our experienced staff supporting our youngest children to make the very best start to their learning.

“Extended hours provide a more flexible offering to families who are welcome to come and visit us to hear more about our plans.”

An area has also now been created for on-site parking, specifically for the nursery, along with staff being able to care for pupils all year round as well as during the usual term-time sessions.