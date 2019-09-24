Aberdeen school to celebrate 50th anniversary

An Aberdeen primary school will celebrate its 50th anniversary next month.

Scotstown Primary School was officially opened by Professor Raymond Illsley, who worked in the sociology department at Aberdeen University, on October 30 1969.

Now staff at the Bridge of Don facility are appealing for former pupils to donate old jotters, pictures, books or medals so they can be used in the celebrations.

Depute head teacher Jamie Mundie said: “On October 10 we’ll invite parents and members of the public in to see the work we’ve done.

“We’re hoping there will be a memory bank.

“We’ll invite people in to come and have a look, and to leave their own memories from when they were at the school.

“The parents of a lot of our pupils also went to the school, so we’re hoping we will get a lot of materials.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Staff have been busy collating items such as booklets created for the opening of the building, old log books from 1969 and registers of all children from the first classes.

They also have an old gym horse as well as a boat made by a former pupil’s grandfather, which is still in the school library.

Mr Mundie added: “We’ve got some things we’ve held on to over the years.

“If parents who used to be pupils have anything at home we could use, it would be great if they could bring them in.”

Children have also been busy working on projects for the anniversary celebrations and have created 50th birthday bunting which has been hung up in the gym hall.

Pictures and other items collected will be put up on the walls.

Staff also hope to find an artist to paint a mural on the outside of the building and have approached artists associated with Nuart, but are yet to hear back from anyone keen to take on the project.

Anyone with old school jotters, or any other materials they are happy to donate to the project, is asked to contact office staff at Scotstown School.