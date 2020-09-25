Aberdeen school takes Founder’s Day tradition online for first time in 86-year history

An Aberdeen school has celebrated a long-standing tradition in a new virtual format for the first time.

The community at Robert Gordon’s College was unable to mark Founder’s Day in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But for the first time in the event’s 86-year history, it was streamed live online instead.

Former pupil Iain Anderson, who is now executive chairman of Cicero/AMO, spoke to pupils about human spirit, kindness and bravery.

Headteacher Robin Macpherson said: “We are delighted to welcome Iain back to Gordon’s for Founder’s Day.

“It is a special day in our school calendar and we are honoured to have Iain serve as our orator.

“It has been fascinating hearing him speak to pupils and staff about his time at school and the impact his teachers had on realising his path in life.

“Sharing his own perspective of the current pandemic, Iain highlighted how the warmth of the human spirit brings out the best in us.

“He also spoke about the ‘Greatest Generation’ of WWII servicemen and women who fired up the future going on to build and shape our modern lives.

“Iain encouraged pupils to really think about how they can make a difference and play a part in firing up the future and this is exactly the spirit we want to continue in our school community.”