Aberdeen school spreading cheer to care home residents with Christmas card delivery

An Aberdeen school spread cheer to care homes in the north-east when it delivered personalised Christmas cards to residents.

Lochside Academy held a Christmas card competition for each pupil to create one for a care home resident.

A total of 213 cards were distributed to Persley Castle, Cowdray Club, Eastleigh Nursing Home, Angusfield House and Tor-Na-Dee care homes.

And the winning entry will be used for Scottish Care‘s electronic Christmas card which is sent to all care providers.

Many care homes have been told they cannot put up Christmas decorations this year due to infection control issues and to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Lochside Academy, in partnership with Scottish Care, took it upon themselves to cheer up residents through the Christmas card project.

The project was organised by Lochside Academy biology teacher Megan Turner, who personally delivered the cards yesterday.

She said: “It’s been a really lovely experience and everyone has been really grateful.

“A couple of the staff have mentioned that the residents will be writing thank you letters to give to the kids which they will love.

“The kids were so invested in the project and the thought that the residents in the care homes would be cheered up.”

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

Scottish Care project development officer Frances Loughrey added: “Scottish Care Aberdeen has been delighted to work with Lochside teachers and pupils to help spread a bit of Christmas cheer to residents in some of our city care homes.

“It’s been a difficult year and coming together to show our love and support for our communities has never been more important.”

The kind gesture came after the Dunelm store at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park delivered gifts to care home residents and primary school pupils as part of the Delivering Joy project.

For the last few weeks, customers have been able to pick up a tag from the shop which features a wish list of items from people in care homes or youngsters at schools.

The tags did not include names, only the person’s age and the items they would like to receive.

They then are asked to fill a shoebox with goods with a minimum value of £10 and these are handed back to the store.

In Aberdeen, 11 locations were part of the project and on Thursday the Christmas shoeboxes were delivered by Dunelm Aberdeen deputy manager Mark Johnson and his colleague Alison McDonald.

They spent five hours dropping off the goodies at Laurels Lodge, Maryfield West, Eastleigh Nursing Home, Cowdray Club, Persley Castle, Hamewith, Summerhill, Eventide, Jesmond Care Home, Muirfield Primary and Dyce Primary.