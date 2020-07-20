Video: Aberdeen school snake to become permanent fixture in playground

A rock snake designed by children and families for an Aberdeen school is to become a permanent feature in the playground.

The Dyce Primary School Covid-19 snake was created with stones at the site earlier this year during lockdown as a fun activity for families to take part in.

A decision has now been made to keep the painted stones at the school for years to come.

Last weekend the stones were be removed from the path, ahead of being placed in a permanent location, where they will then be covered with a clear resin to preserve the drawings.

All featuring different designs, there are now hundreds of painted rocks forming the snake.

Designs such as faces, minions, rainbows, Mario, strawberries, hearts, sheep and more have all been created.

It has been viewed positively in the community, with many taking to social media to show their gratitude for the idea.