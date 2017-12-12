Watch: Torry Academy staff and pupils star in final Christmas music video

Staff and pupils at an Aberdeen school have released their final Christmas video.

The video features Torry Academy staff singing along to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” while pupils throw snowballs and make snow angels.

It was shown at the Torry Academy Christmas Concert, the last before the school is set to close.

Torry Academy, along with Kincorth Academy, is to be replaced with a new £46 million academy in the south of the city.

Lochside Academy is due to open at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

For more Christmas news and competitions, visit www.besteverchristmas.co.uk