Aberdeen school pupils warned of dangers of abandoned buildings

Police have issued a warning to school pupils about the dangers of going into abandoned buildings.

In a bulletin sent to all community councils in Aberdeen, police urged youngsters who have recently started class after the summer break to think safe.

The message, written by Police Scotland’s North East Division and aimed at parents, said: “Now the schools are back, our young people will have formed new friendships and moved into new groups.

“While evenings are lighter, our outdoor spaces are just the place for them.

“When we are telling them they can stay out longer and explore further because they’re a year on, please let that advice include where not to go and the reasons why.

“Young people feel safe – almost anonymous – in a group setting.

“Being part of the audience can be as risky as the person doing the daft thing for entertainment.

“Hanging about the local shops – while getting them out of the house – rarely leads to positive things.

“We have a significant number of building sites and derelict buildings within our area which young people are attracted to because they offer excitement and are out of the public view.

“They also offer, in many cases, a significant danger once you have climbed past the security barriers.”

Police also warned parents to be wary of who their children are playing computer games with over the internet.

The message added: “Would you let your 13-year-old go out to play games with a group of other people aged 13-30 whom you have never seen, will never meet and whose conversation you will never hear?”