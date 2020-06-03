Aberdeen school pupils to run food donation drive for struggling families

Pupils from an Aberdeen primary school will be helping to support their local community by donating items of food.

Children from Ferryhill School will be taking part in an 11-day event starting on Monday.

They will be teaming up with Cfine to help reduce the food insecurity local families may be experiencing by arranging and taking part in a drop off of food and household cleaning items.

The pupils will be promoting the donations drive by wearing their school jumpers with an attached A4 sign with the Cfine logo or the name of the donor they’d like to thank.

They will also be walking, skipping, rollerblading or scootering between five and 10km from June 8 until June 19.

The House Captains will also be encouraging local people to participate via donations to the three drop-off points, each of which will have fruit bags for children, provided by Cfine.

The pupils came up with this idea as an alternative to their annual charity fundraising run in Duthie Park and will help to avoid seeking money donations at a time when families may be facing financial pressure.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “This is another great effort by Ferryhill School pupils who have achieved UNICEF Gold Award status as a Rights Respecting School.

“Not only are they showing respect for each other but also for the local community and their willingness to help families who may be in need because of Covid-19 is truly commendable.

“My best wishes for success go out to all concerned, pupils, parents, staff, local people and, of course, CFINE for this great initiative.”

Lisa Duthie, CFINE’s Chief Executive, said: “CFINE is delighted to be the supported cause of this great event that promotes children’s rights, health and wellbeing and helps the local community.

“We would like to thank the teachers, pupils and parents of Ferryhill School for their efforts and contributions.

“Your donations will help us maintain contact-free emergency food deliveries to people facing difficulty during these uncertain times.”