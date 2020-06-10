Video: Aberdeen school pupils perform lockdown-inspired Proclaimers cover
Youngsters at an Aberdeen school have performed a lockdown-inspired cover of a popular Proclaimers song in a virtual orchestra.
The lower school pupils at Albyn School sang and played instruments along to a version of The Proclaimer’s popular tune I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), called We Can’t Walk 500 Miles.
Taking inspiration from the current coronavirus pandemic, the new lyrics were penned by music teacher Shirley Magill and her husband.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe