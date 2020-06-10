Video: Aberdeen school pupils perform lockdown-inspired Proclaimers cover

Youngsters at an Aberdeen school have performed a lockdown-inspired cover of a popular Proclaimers song in a virtual orchestra.

The lower school pupils at Albyn School sang and played instruments along to a version of The Proclaimer’s popular tune I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), called We Can’t Walk 500 Miles.

Taking inspiration from the current coronavirus pandemic, the new lyrics were penned by music teacher Shirley Magill and her husband.

It is the fourth largescale project she has taken on with the school, with the others including The Dambusters March, Highland Cathedral and Land of Hope and Glory.

The videos are created by the pupils individually singing and playing instruments, then edited together by Shirley. They are hoped to be used for a virtual closing ceremony in lieu of a physical event.

Shirley said around 60 children took part in the video, with some singing, some playing instruments and others doing both. Four teachers also took part.

She added: “I wanted a more upbeat, fun project to do with the Lower School. Walk 500 miles is such a feel-good song and I thought it would be something that the lower school would enjoy being part of.

“For a number of years now, I have used ‘500 miles’ in class music and it’s a great anthem for generating general musical enthusiasm, only this time there would be a twist.

“Lockdown had meant that we were all instructed to ‘stay home’ so the concept of not being able to ‘walk 500 miles’ gave me an idea that the lyrics should be altered to a more lockdown-themed offering.

“My husband and I worked on the lyrics, trying to stay as close to the original song as possible whilst also adding many of the features of lockdown life that have become common to us in recent weeks but from the point of view of a child as it would be the kids that would be singing it.

“We incorporated many of the frustrations of lockdown, such as, being stuck in the house when it is sunny outside, the joy of school closure being ‘crushed’ by a senior management team who amazingly organised the entire school to be transferred to a ‘home-schooling’ scenario, something which Albyn School managed in a matter of a few days.”

The video has proved popular since being uploaded online last week, and has received more than 19,000 views on Facebook, and was also featured on BBC Breakfast.

Shirley added: “It was a real joy to receive all the kids’ videos and to watch them throwing themselves into it so wholeheartedly.

“All in all, I have edited and glued together around 350 separate video tracks, over the four projects. It was definitely a huge, but hugely rewarding, undertaking which has been very well received by the wider school community.”

