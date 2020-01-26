Aberdeen school pupils nominated in short film awards

An Aberdeen primary school has been nominated for Best Youth Group Film in a Gaelic short film competition.

Gilcomstoun Primary School submitted Sgoil Safari to FilmG, a Gaelic short film competition.

Their mini-movie follows tour guides Peat and Diesel around their safari, where they encounter a number of Gaelic creatures.

Pupils were given the theme of “Treòraich”, meaning ‘guide, or lead’ which inspired the young filmmakers to create a touring tale of their very own zoo.

They are one of four nominees in this year’s Best Youth Group Film category.

Christine Morrison, a documentary producer with 25 years of experience was on this year’s Youth judging panel.

She said: “It was a pleasure to watch the many original, inventive films made by talented young film-makers as a member of the FilmG 12-17 youth category judging panel.

“Competition was tough as film-makers tackled a wide range of subject matter with verve and style.”

This years shortlists showcase films from time-travelling comedies and classic whodunnits to historical documentaries and commentaries on social media and the Gaelic language itself.

FilmG Project Officer, Ross Christie, said: “It’s encouraging to see entrants from every part of the Gaelic community – from primary and secondary schools, to students, professionals in the industry and amateur filmmakers of all ages.

“It’s clear that every one of them has a story they want to tell, and FilmG provides the perfect medium for this, and brings the work of Gaelic creatives to the fore.”

Murdo MacSween, Communications Manager for MG ALBA, said: “FilmG is an integral part of the Gaelic media environment, sparking creativity and developing talent to the extent where the next step could be employment and a career working in the sector. The quality of the films has been outstanding this year and it will be an exciting awards ceremony.”

Winners will be announced at the annual FilmG Awards Ceremony, which will be held in the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on February 14.

Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until the 31st of January and Gilcomstoun Primary’s Sgoil Safari is available to view on the FilmG website, here.