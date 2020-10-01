Aberdeen school pupils isolating after confirmed Covid-19 cases at Robert Gordon’s College

A number of pupils at an Aberdeen high school have been ordered to self-isolate following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The parents of Robert Gordon’s College students last night were informed that one confirmed case was linked to its Aberdeen city-centre campus.

Mike Elder, head of the senior school, informed parents in a letter that Robert Gordon’s College had been made aware of the matter by the NHS Board Health Protection Team.

He also confirmed that a small number of pupils were now self-isolating for 14 days.

It is not known which year group is impacted or how many students are affected.

Robert Gordon’s College, which is on Schoolhill, said it has undertaken a deep clean of all classrooms relevant to the outbreak.

Despite the new case, the school had told parents that it will “remain open”.

The letter also advised parents that children should “continue to attend if they remain well and have not been advised by Test and Protect to self-isolate”.

Mr Elder added that Robert Gordon’s College is “continuing to monitor the situation” and is “working closely” with the Health Protection Team.

All pupils have been confined to the grounds of the school since lessons resumed in August and have been told to bring packed lunches, in a bid to prevent any possible outbreak spread.

Mr Elder said he will continue to update parents on the situation, adding that Robert Gordon’s College has “taken all appropriate action”.

One parent, who spoke to the Press and Journal, described the news as “concerning”.

She added: “It is worrying news, and we haven’t been informed by the school what year group has been affected, but up until now I have been more than happy with how it has been handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I feel extremely confident sending my children to the school and think Robert Gordon’s are taking the safety of pupils seriously.”

Robert Gordon’s College has been approached for comment.