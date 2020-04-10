Aberdeen school pupils invited to take part in handwashing contest

Pupils in Aberdeen have been invited to take part in a handwashing competition.

The competition, organised by digital health provider Medicspot, is designed to promote good hand hygiene and is open to all pupils aged between five and 11 who attend Aberdeen schools.

Pupils are encouraged to complete the challenge using activities such as making a poster, filming a video, recording a song, carrying out a science experiment or writing a poem that includes some key points about proper handwashing.

The winning entry will be awarded £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies, while the 10 runner-ups will be selected to win £100 for their school to be spent on supplies.

For further details and to enter, visit medicspot.co.uk/handwash

