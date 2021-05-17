Pupils at two Aberdeen schools have been busy preparing their entries for a special time capsule project.

Youngsters from Cults and Skene Square primary schools want to make sure their memories of the pandemic are captured for future generations.

All of Cults Primary School’s classes have joined forces to come up with a video highlighting the impact of the pandemic on them and how they continued to learn from home.

Meanwhile, children at Skene Square took the opportunity of their time away from school during this month’s election to create art, make their own mini-films and write letters.

Schools across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are taking part in the Press & Journal and Evening Express’ Time Capsule Project, which will collect mementoes of lockdown and store them away for future generations.

Morven McKay, headteacher at Cults Primary School, said their children understand that the video is their own piece of history.

She said: “We’ve created a video so all 22 classes have decided what they want to be included in the video.

“We’ve tried to capture the journey the children have been on and it showcases how we’ve adapted.

“When we release this video the children know it won’t be watched this or even next year but it will be part of history and will be watched one day.”

Pupils at Skene Square School in Rosemount used the recent Scottish Parliament elections to come up with their creations marking the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school was used as a polling station so teachers tasked pupils with making their own material to go inside the time capsule.

Skene Square primary’s headteacher Vivienne Innes said: “Our children reflected on the first and second lockdown and came up with some reflective pieces while the school was closed for the election.

“We’ve had a real mixture of work submitted. We’ve had videos of children thanking key workers, we’ve had letters about lockdown and some artwork.

“A lot of the children have spoken about how they felt about lockdown. All the kids appreciate the importance of the school community and their friends and family.

“It is completely personal to the pupils and we hope the work can be popped into the time capsule.”

Printing XIC and Odfjell Well Services have agreed to create two futuristic-looking time capsules as part of the project.