Aberdeen school pupils dance into the heart of Dame Darcey

Primary school pupils from across Aberdeen have been showing off their dancing skills to legendary ballerina and former Strictly judge Dame Darcey Bussell.

The regional final of Dame Darcey’s DDMIX for Schools dance fitness event took place at a packed Music Hall on Saturday.

Dame Darcey trained at the Royal Ballet where she was made principal dancer aged just 20 in 1989. After a successful career on stage she moved to the small screen and later took up the permanent role of judge on TV’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2012 before stepping down in April this year.

However, she returned to her judging prowess on Saturday as 22 schools from across Aberdeen were chosen to feature in the show, which showcased a range of different choreography, including the Hand Jive, Japanese, 1980s, disco and more.

Proud friends and family filled the Union Street venue to cheer on the talented dancers, who came from Brimmond, Culter, Cults, Dyce, Fernielea, Charleston, Braehead, Ashley Road, Ferryhill, Loirston, Hazlehead, Westpark, Skene Square, Greenbrae, Kingsford, Muirfield, Broomhill, Kittybrewster, Abbotswell, Seaton, Quarryhill and Manor Park primary schools.

The 32-pupil strong Riverbank School Glee Club was also on hand to entertain the audience, with their rendition of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

At the end of each performance, the children were joined onstage by Dame Darcey, who had the tough task of picking a winner.

After some deliberation, she chose to crown the youngsters from Fernielea and Westpark schools as overall winners of the event.

The two primaries were then invited out to perform again and show off what made them stand out to the legendary dancer.

Dame Darcey said: “It’s such a wonderful experience to be able to perform in such a space with the energy and atmosphere it creates.

“Thank you to every school for participating and working so hard.

“It was a long day! There were 22 schools and I felt the pressure. It’s a lot harder than Strictly!

“When I saw their smiles, it was infectious.

“It brought me a lot of joy and made me incredibly happy because I was so spoiled to see so many great performances.”

As well as crowning the winners, she also praised some of the other schools that stood out, including Ashley Road, Cults, Ferryhill and Skene Square.

She added: “Everyone did a wonderful job.”

The show was watched over by Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who was cheering on the children and praised the talent of the participants.

He said: “It was an absolute inspiration.

“I think Aberdeen was left to last in the tour because it’s the peak. The vast proportion of our schools entered, and it showed the quality of the performances and the intensity of the kids’ belief. It’s fantastic for the city, and I know the production company are absolutely delighted with Aberdeen and I think it’s a massive boost for the city.”