Aberdeen school pupils challenge unsafe drivers

A police operation designed to challenge inappropriate driving in an Aberdeen school zone has challenged several drivers.

Officers from the Nigg Commmunity Policing Team carried out Operation Speedwatch, which was created in response to the bad driving and parking at Charleston School in Cove to reprimand hazardous drivers near the area.

Helping the police were staff and pupils from Charleston School, who helped remind several speedy drivers that Twenty is Plenty.

Sergeant John McOuat said: “We continue to listen and respond to the concerns of the school community and particularly around road safety.

“I’m pleased that the vast majority of our road users continue to use the roads safely, parking appropriately in and around the school.

“My officers and I will continue to work in partnership with Charleston School and the local community to target those who drive inappropriately. A big part of today’s operation was to educate all road users which the children with their posters did such a great job of.”

Also assisting the officers was the Aberdeen City Council’s education department.

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “I’m delighted to see our schools working in partnership with Police Scotland on such an important issue in an initiative which could save lives.”