Aberdeen school pupil tests positive for coronavirus

A pupil has tested positive for coronavirus at an Aberdeen school.

Parents were contacted by Cults Academy this weekend to let them know about the case, but were advised the school will remain open.

An email sent to parents and carers stated: “I write to advise you that we have been made aware of a confirmed case of Covid-19 at Cults Academy.”

The email advised parents if, following consultation with NHS Grampian Health Protection Team (HPT), their child had or had not been in close contact with the individual.

It went on: “I realise that this news may be unsettling.

“I want to reassure parents and carers that there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within Cults Academy and that the school has very good control measures in place.

“The strength of the control measures has enabled the HPT to advise that the school remain open.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Public Health contacted us on Saturday afternoon to advise of a positive case of Covid-19 at Cults Academy.

“Following an extensive investigation by the school leadership team and subsequent assessment by Public Health, the latter has recommended that a group of young people who have been identified as close contacts self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“Public Health have advised that all other young people can continue to attend school as normal.

“There is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 at Cults Academy and the school has very good control measures in place which were commended by Public Health. The strength of the control measures has enabled Public Health to advise that the school should remain open to the vast majority of young people.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We’re aware of the reported case and the health protection team is working with the school.”