A new report shows the number of pupils absent from city schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery committee will discuss the report on education performance levels, which includes updates on the number of absences reported in school, both due to self-isolation as a result of Covid-19, and for pupils being kept at home.

The report, which covers between August 14 and February 26, shows that 6.2% of pupils on average were physically attending schools in the week ending February 2.

For the week up to February 26, there was 13 pupils in the local authority area who were self-isolating due to Covid-19, and were undertaking learning at home – one of the lowest levels recorded.re

In the week up to December 18, there was 827 pupils reportedly self-isolating due to Covid-19, compared to 624 the week before.

Of those self-isolating as a result of Covid for the week ending February 26, only eight were unable to undertake learning at home.

Also discussed in the report is the number of pupils absent due to parents who have chosen to keep their children away from school as a precautionary measure.

In the week ending February 26, there were 23 such pupil absences. These numbers have remained fairly low throughout the pandemic, however peaked on December 18, with 442 non-compulsory absences reported.

The report, which will be discussed on Wednesday, states: “Early Learning and Childcare and Primary pupils in P1-3 returned to physical provision on 22nd February, along with select numbers of senior phase pupils, which is being monitored through the management information systems in place.

“In the week-ending 26th February, there were 22,389 P1-3 pupil physical attendances (a daily average of 4,678) and 1,598 senior phase pupil attendances. At these levels, this constitutes roughly 30% of the overall school roll attending as a daily average but with variations across the school week, dependant on meeting senior phase pupil curriculum needs.

“The data is indicative of a continuation of low levels of negative impact on pupil learning linked to Covid-19, although with a marginal rise in the numbers of parents who chose not to send their children to attend physical provision.

“From the commencement of the current term, an average of around 770 children of key workers and over 400 vulnerable pupils have been in physical attendance on each school day, which is in line with the national picture, taking account of the known proportions of each cohort within the community.

“Attendance of vulnerable pupils, where physical attendance is prevented, is also supplemented by specialist online measures where learners are enabled to access targeted support provided by school-based or other professional staff.”